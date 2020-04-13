Coronavirus diaries: Tim Dickson

Tim Dickson is in lockdown at home with his family in Greys Hill, Henley.

WORKING from home is still novel enough to seem quite exciting.

I don’t usually have a long commute but there seems something particularly indulgent about only having to walk 10ft to the landing to start the working day. And every day is dress down!

Two weeks ago, though, brought a new challenge: my daughters, aged 12 aged 14, were also stuck at home following the school closures.

The children had been sent home with a bag full of work to keep them busy, so after a few debates on day one about who was working where, we all managed to settle down… for about 20 minutes.

By day two, along with most of the country, we had discovered the Joe Wicks workout. Since then, the girls have started the day with a burst of exercise. Having Joe and the children shout from the lounge during conference calls can be a bit off-putting but headphones help.

The day to day routine of working from home is certainly very different with the whole family here. In the office, when I have a break, I generally make a cup of tea and read the paper.

But at home, the day has been punctuated by lunch with the family and quick games of cricket in the back garden. I’ve also appointed myself as the exercise Tsar, so we’ve managed to get out every day for a run, walk or cycle. Long may the sunny weather continue.

Socialising has also changed dramatically and I’ve had to become familiar with a couple of internet apps that allow several friends to chat away at the same time.

I normally go to the pub quiz at the Bird in Hand, but with that closed I decided to take over the quizmaster role and run a quiz on Thursday. I soon discovered that the biggest advantage of online quizzing is that I can mute everyone else — a real advantage when you have some very loud friends.

All in all, adapting to this new way of life has not been too bad and there have been some real plusses, for example, the cancellation of my daughter’s rowing enabled a rare lie-in.

However, I’m not sure my wife would agree; she usually works from home in an empty house.

Plus I’m not looking forward to cutting my own hair!