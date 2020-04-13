Monday, 13 April 2020

Online quiz on county

THE Big Oxfordshire Quiz has been launched to encourage online interaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is organised by Experience Oxfordshire, the county’s tourism organisation, and held every Friday evening.

Each week there is a different category, either film and TV, literature, food and drink, music and heritage.

The player with the most points at the end of the quiz will win a prize.

There is a unique code to enter each quiz being shared by Experience Oxfordshire.

To take part, visit www.experienceoxfordshire.org/BigOxQuiz or follow #BigOxQuiz on social media.

