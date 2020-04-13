Poetry and art contest

A POETRY and art competition for children under 18 has been launched by the Oxfordshire libraries service.

Entrants should write a poem up to 42 lines long and in any style or design a book cover (portrait) for a new and original poetry collection.

The winners will have their poem or book cover published in an eBook poetry collection on the Overdrive platform.

The competition closing date is Friday, May 1. For more information and full terms and conditions, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/

timetorhyme