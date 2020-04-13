Contacts for help, groceries, takeaways and surgeries

Volunteer groups and volunteers

Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page and can be contacted by emailing henleyc19aid@gmail.com

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton will deliver soup, long-life milk, sugar, teabags, coffee and toilet rolls to people self-isolating and the elderly. Call him on 07836 202508.

Message town councillor Will Hamilton on Twitter @LeadHenley for help with shopping.

The Henley Literary Festival has a “buddy” scheme for residents who require support and deliveries of groceries or medication. Email info@henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

Shiplake Villages Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page and can be contacted by calling 01189 406665 or email covid-19@shiplakevillages.com

Carol Harvey, who runs the village corner shop, is co-ordinating a list of volunteers who deliver essentials. Call the shop on 01189 402932. For more information, visit www.shiplakevillages.com

Binfield Heath Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page, co-ordinated by Jon Gittoes, Amanda Jennings and Gilly Lea.

Checkendon Volunteers has its own Facebook group page. Email Becky Kite at bexkite@hotmail.com

Eye and Dunsden Corona Support has a Facebook group page.

Ewelme Village Store has a delivery service for villagers who self-isolate. Call (01491) 834467.

Harpsden volunteers are co-ordinated by Florence Phillips. Contact her via Facebook messenger.

Highmoor Volunteers group is run by Elaine Mulvaney and Judi Stacpoole. Email highmoorvolun teers@gmail.com

Nettlebed volunteers. Email

nettlebedcovid19@icloud.com or call Noel Sheeran on (01491) 641114.

Kidmore End volunteers. Email Sue Remenyi at sue.remenyi@gmail.com

The Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is deploying 50 drivers to pick up people’s shopping and medicine. Call 0118 972 3986.

SoCo Corona Virus Support has its own Facebook group page. Call 07468 004541 or email socohelpers@gmail.com

Stoke Row Village has its own Facebook group page. Email Mark Taylor at stokerowchapel@gmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Woodcote has its own Facebook group page. Email Rachael Winterbottom at rachwinterbottom@gmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Goring has its own Facebook group page. Call Debs Newell-Akers on (01491) 525639.

Groceries

Bosley Patch at Swiss Farm, Marlow Road, Henley, for vegetable boxes, bread and supplies. Pick-up and delivery from 07584 080663, www.bosleypatch.co.uk

O’Neills fruit and vegetables market stall, Market Place, Henley, every Thursday. Mixed boxes available, ordered and paid for in advance, by 5pm Wednesday. Email oneills@live.co.uk

Gabriel Machin butchers, Market Place, Henley, for fresh and cured meat, fish, cheese and eggs. Call (01491) 574377, visit www.gabrielmachin.co.uk

Willow Basket, Friday Street, Henley, for dried goods including pasta, rice, pulses, grains, dried herbs and spices. Available for pick-up. Call 07769 975605.

Nettlebed Creamery is open every weekday from 9.30am to 1pm. Milk and cheese available. Call (01491) 642127, visit www.nettlebedcreamery.com

Budgens at Nettlebed petrol station is open 24 hours a day.

English Farm, Nuffield — pasture-fed Longhorn beef and a half and whole lamb box option. Email longhorns@englishfarm.net or text/WhatsApp 07535 526005.

Lawlor’s the Bakers, Henley Enterprise Park. For pick-up, call (01491) 572018. Products also sold at Hambleden Village Stores, Shiplake shop, Takhar Wine Mart, Greys Road, Henley, and Station News, Reading Road, Henley.

Time for Tea Vintage, for fruit and vegetable boxes, milk, eggs and baked goods, order from its Facebook page.

Orwells in Shiplake Row is providing a community shop for delivery (within 10 miles) or collection, which includes fresh produce, groceries and home essentials. Priority is given to the elderly and vulnerable. Call 01189 403673, visit www.theorwellscommunityshop.co.uk

Drifters coffee house, Reading Road, Henley, for food bundles and essentials for delivery. Available from its Facebook page and 07889 317797.

Blue Tin Farm, Ipsden, for pork, beef, lamb and mutton by the joint and a range of sausages, bacon, gammon, burgers, fresh vegetables and eggs. Call (01491) 681145, visit www.bluetinproduce.co.uk

Shiplake Butchers can be contacted on 01189 402728.

Boston Road Baker delivers on a Tuesday or Friday within a one-mile radius of Boston Road, Henley. Visit www.thebostonroadbaker.com

First Choice Produce is delivering fresh fruit and vegetable boxes to homes in Henley. Visit www.firstchoiceproduce.com/shop

Hambleden Village Stores for fresh vegetables, milk, eggs, meat, bread, cakes, drinks and household products. Call (01491) 571201.

Stoke Row Store for sourdough, cheese, yoghurt, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables, beer and wine. Call (01491) 681430, visit

www.stokerowstore.co.uk

Lower Shiplake corner shop and post office for fresh foods, milk, bread, eggs, honey, bacon and sausages. Call 01189 402932.

Chris the Baker, Henley, pop-up bread shop, also lardy cake and buns. Call 07974 564926.

Menza café and bar at Henley Rugby Club for grocery delivery and collection. Call (01491) 577066, visit www.themenza.co.uk

Boston Mills Bakery, free cake delivery. Email bostonmillsbakery@gmail.com, visit www.bostonmillsbakery.com

The farm shop at Sheeplands garden centre in Hare Hatch is open from 7.30am to 8am Monday to Saturday for single parents with children, from 8am to 9am for those aged over 60, NHS staff, key workers and those with disabilities. It is open to all from 10am to 4pm. Orders for collection to info@hhsheep.co.uk

Highwayman Inn, Checkendon, for essential groceries and fresh produce for pick-up and delivery to those self-isolating. Call (01491) 682020 or visit www.thehighwayman-checkendon.co.uk

Rising Sun, Highmoor, for essential groceries, fresh produce and cleaning supplies. Collection and delivery available within a five-mile radius. Call (01491) 640856.

Golden Ball, Lower Assendon, is offering fresh meat, produce, dairy, eggs, dry goods and fine food products, wine and beer. Pre-orders only from (01491) 574157 or email golden_ball@btconnect.com

Five Horseshoes, Maidensgrove, for groceries and meat packs once a week. Call (01491) 641282.

White Hart, Nettlebed, for groceries and fresh produce. Call (01491) 641245. Visit www.thewhshop.co.uk

The Flowing Spring at Playhatch for essentials. Delivery available to neighbouring parishes. Call 01189 699878, visit www.theflowingspringpub.co.uk

Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row, for basic provisions, meat and diary. Collection from car park and front of pub. Call (01491) 681048/682304 from 11am to 7pm, Friday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Foodbank at Nomad, d:two centre, Market Place, Henley. Call (01491) 635737 or email info@nomadhenley.co.uk

Ready meals

Save Thyme Cooking — call 07811 121408.

Rachael’s Larder — call 07890 397648.

Cook — frozen food shop, on corner of Duke Street and Friday Street, Henley, open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm, and Sunday from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Visit www.cookfood.net/shops/Henley

Pielicious — home baked pies, collection from the Henley 60+ Social Club, Greys Road car park. Central Henley delivery can be arranged. Call 07787 158227.

Takeaway food:

Chef Simon McKenzie — ready meals delivered to your door. Visit www.chefsimonmckenzie.com/luxury

-ready-meals

Persian Delights by Mali — meals cooked to order with a few days’ notice. Call 07867 489626.

The Anchor pub, Friday Street, Henley, takeaway, collect from car park. Call (01491) 574753, visit www.theanchorhenley.co.uk

JK Fish & Chips, King’s Road, Henley. Collection only. Call (01491) 413920.

Spice Merchant, takeaway, Thames Side, Henley. Visit www.feast-online.co.uk

Hof’s Bar and Dining in Henley for Sunday roast takeaways. Orders must be placed by Friday at 3pm, (01491) 529313.

Three Horseshoes pub, Reading Road, Henley, for hot food takeaway in 10-minute slots from noon to 2pm and 5.30pm to 8pm from Tuesday to Saturday. Call (01491) 573971.

Highwayman Inn, Checkendon, for beer and food takeaway. Collection and delivery for those self-isolating. Call (01491) 682020, visit www.thehighwayman-checkendon.co.uk

Half Moon pub, Cuxham, for takeaway from 5pm to 9pm, Monday to Friday and noon to 9pm at weekends.

White Hart, Nettlebed, for hot meals from (01491) 641245. Visit www.thewhshop.co.uk.

Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row, for ready meals for takeaway. Menu changes weekly. Collection only from car park or left on table at the front of the pub. Call (01491) 681048/682304 from 11am to 7pm Friday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Health

Townlands Memorial Hospital minor injuries unit. Call 01865 903703, visit www.nhs.org.uk

Doctors’ surgeries in and around Henley are conducting all appointments by telephone. If the condition is deemed serious enough a face-to-face appointment will be offered.

The Bell Surgery, off York Road, Henley, call (01491) 843250.

The Hart Surgery, off York Road, Henley, call (01491) 843200.

The Chiltern Surgery, Hill Road, Watlington, call (01491) 612444.

The Wargrave Surgery, Victoria Road, Wargrave, call 0118 940 3939.

Emmer Green Surgery, St Barnabas Road, Emmer Green, call 0118 948 6900 or 0118 948 1684.

Goring Surgery, Red Cross Road, Goring, call (01491) 872372.

Woodcote Surgery, Wayside Green, Woodcote, call (01491) 680686.

Mill Stream Surgery, Benson, call (01491) 838286.

Nettlebed Surgery, Wanbourne Lane, call (01491) 641204.

Sonning Common Health Centre, Wood Lane, Sonning Common, call 0118 972 2188.

Chemists

BOOTS the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, is open from noon to 5pm on Monday, 9.30 to 5.30pm, Tuesday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

The pharmacy at Tesco in Reading Road, Henley, is open 8am to 6pm Monday, 8am to 9pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The Henley Pharmacy in Bell Street, Henley, is open 2pm to 5pm Monday, 8.45am to 5.30pm Tuesday to Saturday and closed Sunday.

The Day Lewis pharmacy in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, is open 2pm to 5pm Monday, 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday and closed on Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Goring, is open 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on Saturday and closed Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in High Street, Benson, is open 9am to 6pm Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 1pm on Saturday and closed Sunday.

The Lloyds pharmacy in Victoria Road, Wargrave, is open 9.45am to 1pm then 2pm to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm Saturday and closed Sunday. It will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The pharmacy in Couching Street, Watlington, is open 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 1pm on Saturday and closed Sunday. It os open 2pm to 5pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Lloyds pharmacy in Peppard Road, Emmer Green, is open 9.30am to 1pm then 2pm to 5pm Monday to Friday, 9.30 am to 4.30pm on Saturday and closed Sunday.

Boots the chemist in Church Street, Caversham, is open 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and closed Sunday. It will open from 2pm to 5pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Rowlands pharmacy in Hemdean Road, Caversham, is open 8.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, from 8.15am to 11.45am on Saturday and closed on Sunday but will be closed for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Markand pharmacy in Henley Road, Caversham, is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and closed Sunday. It will be open from 2pm to 5pm on both Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Parish councils

Henley Town Council — Louise Hastings (general enquiries), 07730 095053; Helen Barnett (town and community issues), 07702 884321 and James Churchill-Coleman (town hall), 07889 861977.

Benson Parish Council — clerk Elizabeth Stanley, (01491) 825038 and clerk@bensonpc.org.uk

Bix and Assendon Parish Council — clerk Jane Pryce, 01189 475915 and parishclerk@bixandassendon.org.uk

Checkendon — clerk Claire Dunk, (01491) 680558 and claire.dunk@talktalk.net

Eye & Dunsden Parish Council — clerk M Sermon, (01491) 412908 or 07425 131862 and clerk@eyedunsden.org

Ewelme Parish Council — clerk Jo Brock 07510 250508 and clerk@ewelme.org.uk

Goring Heath Parish Council — clerk Amanda Holland, 01189 844867 and goring.heath.parish.council@gmail.com

Goring Parish Council — assistant clerk Mike Ward, (01491) 874444 and clerk@goringparishcouncil.gov.uk

Harpsden Parish Council — clerk Anne Marie Scanlon, 07879 210633 and clerk@harpsdenparishcouncil.org.uk

Highmoor Parish Council — clerk Jean Pickett, 07864 718314 and clerk@highmoorparish.org.uk

Ipsden Parish Council — A manda McCrea, (01491) 825767 and ipsdenpc@gmail.com

Kidmore End — clerk Roger Penfold, 01189 473130 and clerk@kepc.info

Lewknor — clerk B Drysdale, 07833 125414 and lewknorparish@hotmail.co.uk

Mapledurham Parish Council — Kidmore End — clerk Roger Penfold, 01189 473130 and clerk@kepc.info

Nettlebed Parish Council — clerk Jo Pugh, 07554 810736 and parish.clerk@nettlebed-pc.org.uk

Nuffield Parish Council — clerk Claire Dunk, (01491) 680558 and claire.dunk@talktalk.net

Pishill with Stonor Parish Council — clerk P Pearce, (01491) 638727 and clerk@pishillwithstonorpc.co.uk

Rotherfield Greys Parish Council — clerk Jane Pryce 01189 475 915 and janepryce@lindonpryce.demon.co.uk

Rotherfield Peppard Parish Council — clerk Joanne Askin 01189 406809 and clerk@rppc.org.uk

Shiplake Parish Council — clerk Roger Hudson, (01491) 577654 or 07831 106394 and clerk@shiplakepc.com

Sonning Common Parish Council — clerk Philip Collings, 01189 723616 and clerk@sonningcommonparishcouncil.org.uk

Stoke Row Parish Council — clerk Ina Chantry, (01491) 410417 and clerk@stokerow.info

Watlington Parish Council — clerk K Tyman (01491) 613867 and wpc@watlington-oxon-pc.gov.uk

Whitchurch Parish Council — clerk Jane Yamamoto, 07876 714906 and parishclerk.whitchurchonthames@gmail.com

Woodcote Parish Council — clerk J Welham, (01491) 681861 and pc@woodcote-online.co.uk