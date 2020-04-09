Surgeries to open via phone over Easter

DOCTORS' surgeries in the Henley area will be open for telephone appointments tomorrow (Good Friday) and on Easter Monday.

The Oxfordshire NHS clinical commissioning group has taken the decision in order to alleviate pressure on the system as it expects the weekend to be particularly busy following the coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone with a problem not related to covid-19 can call their GP, who will do everything possible to help by phone. However, if they feel the need to see patients face-to-face, they will invite them to attend an appointment.

Patients must not visit their regular practice without prior agreement because of the risk of spreading the disease.

Anyone showing symptoms should follow Government advice by isolating themselves for seven days while everyone else in the household should self-isolate for 14 days from the date the symptoms developed.

Residents are urged not to call 111 unless they cannot manage their symptoms at home and should only call 999 in an emergency.

Pharmacies are expected to open as usual but opening hours are subject to changes.

Dr Kiren Collison, the CCG's clinical head, said: “Due to the current coronavirus pandemic we are expecting the long Easter weekend to be a particularly busy time for the NHS.

“We hope that by keeping GP practices and pharmacies open in this way we will be able to continue to provide care to those who need it and alleviate some of the pressure on the healthcare system at this time.

"Please use these services responsibly and appropriately to ensure people with the most need receive care.”