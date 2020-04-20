‘Don’t put unnecessary extra pressure on volunteers’

THE founder of a volunteer group which is helping Shiplake through the coronavirus crisis has urged villagers to keep their requests reasonable.

Kate Oldridge wants to minimise the danger to her 103-strong team and keep up their morale by ensuring they aren’t sent on shopping trips or other errands unnecessarily.

She says anyone who genuinely feels they need help should ask but some callers will have to be treated as a lower priority to ensure her supporters don’t get overwhelmed.

This includes people who may be elderly or have a chronic health condition but aren’t in the Government’s “extremely vulnerable” category, also known as “sheltered”, so haven’t been ordered to self-isolate for 12 weeks.

A letter to this effect has gone to organ transplant patients, those with some cancers or who take immunosuppression drugs, those with severe respiratory or metabolic disorders and pregnant women with significant heart disease. Some with these conditions haven’t received the letter so are encouraged to register with their GP and the group will similarly prioritise their requests.

Those with other illnesses may still be offered assistance but the “sheltered” cases will be served first, along with individuals or households which are self-isolating after developing covid-19 symptoms or which comprise NHS or key workers.

Mrs Oldridge said: “Since we’ve launched, there has been a little bit of confusion about who we’re helping. Some people may be more vulnerable due to age or underlying conditions but technically they’re still able to go out to a shop.

“We’re mindful that these people may still be struggling in some ways and we still welcome them to get in touch but the sheltered, self-isolating and key workers will have to come first.”

She added some people were asking for help even when they had relatives living nearby, or were requesting small amounts of shopping several times a week.

Mrs Oldridge said: “I know some people feel a certain trepidation about seeking help so I’d stress that we’re here for the community and I don’t want to scare anybody off. No one should feel like they’re causing trouble by asking.

“However, there are people with family just five minutes’ walk away and they’re leaning on us rather than them, so we’d press the point that they should tap into existing support networks initially. Perhaps they might also have a friend or neighbour who could drop by.

“Some people have also asked if we can just collect a few items but if they do need our help, we’d encourage them to think about what they need for the whole week. Every time we ask them to go out, our volunteers are putting themselves at increased risk so we should do everything we can to reduce trips.

“We don’t know how long the restrictions on movement will last and we don’t want our volunteers to burn out. There’s likely to be a lot more of this to come and any community aid group has to ensure it remains sustainable in the long term.”

Other groups in the Henley area have taken similar measures.

The Combat Corona Volunteers (Goring and Streatley) group has sent a letter to all households encouraging them to use alternative services where possible, such as Westholme Stores in Wallingford Road, which has started offering deliveries.

It says volunteers can’t be expected to visit a second or third shop if a desired item has run out so people may have to accept substitutions.

Organisers are offering support to volunteers who are struggling and encourage them not to accept requests which they feel are excessive.