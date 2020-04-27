Hanging baskets sell well in first week

A TOTAL of 75 hanging baskets have been sold by Henley in Bloom in the first week they were available.

Businesses and residents are now able to order the baskets as part of the annual campaign supported by the Henley Standard.

They are supplied by Windowflowers, of Burnham, which installs and maintains them all summer.

This year’s baskets contain hot pink and sky blue petunia hybrida surfinia, red pelargonium peltatum, blue scaevola aemula, white begonia tuberhybrida and bidens aurea to provide the maximum impact for the longest period, while providing nectar for bees and other pollinating insects.

One of the first orders was placed by Claudine Russell, a funeral administrator at AB Walker & Sons on Reading Road, Henley, and will have two baskets.

She said: “I have been ordering them for about six years now and they go right outside our front door.

“They always look really nice and they are beautiful when they come out. They are going to brighten up what is not a very nice situation what with the coronavirus pandemic which is with us at the moment.”

Other businesses include Savills estate agency on Bell Street, Tomalin & Son funeral directors on Reading Road and Courtiers Investment Services on Hart Street.

The Ancastle Green Residents’ Society has also ordered eight baskets.

Town councillor Will Hamilton has been supporting the scheme for seven years and has ordered a summer basket for his home on Greys Road.

He added: “I think it is a really good scheme and it brightens up the street scene. They are maintained very well and that is great because I am not really a green-fingered person. I put mine out the front of the house and people comment on how good it looks.”

The baskets, which will be installed towards the end of May, costs £67.50, including maintenance and watering.

Windowflowers says it will not install the baskets if the Government advises against it. If there is a significant delay, it will offer money off future orders.

To order, email j.smith@

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk or fill in a form at www.henley

towncouncil.gov.uk