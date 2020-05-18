Still time for drink

ABOUT 50 people have claimed a free drink from a Henley pub operator and brewery.

Brakspear has handed out vouchers for a complimentary pint of beer or glass of wine to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The offer is open to people who were alive to celebrate the end of the Second World War in 1945 and the drinks can be claimed when the lockdown ends.

Brakspear teamed up with Henley Mutual Aid, a group which was established to support the community during the covid crisis, to reach out to eligible residents.

Tom Davies, chief executive of Brakspear, said: “We were truly delighted to be involved in this initiative to help Henley celebrate VE Day and lift spirits.”

Residents who would like to apply for a drink voucher have until the end of today (Friday). The vouchers can be redeemed at the Little Angel, the Bull on Bell Street and the Crown at Playhatch.

To claim a voucher email holly@brakspear.co.uk with the name, year of birth and home address.