Parents raising money to save children’s nursery

PARENTS of children at a nursery in Peppard are fundraising to support it during the coronavirus lockdown.

They have created a GoFundMe page, which has already received more than £4,500 in donations.

The nursery, called Peapods, is based at Manor Farm off the B481 and has about 40 registered children.

However, it was forced to close in line with the Government’s lockdown measures to protect people from covid-19.

This has reduced revenue and put pressure on owners Daniel and Louisa Hopcroft, who started the nursery in 2013.

The couple, who live in Wargrave with their four children, were forced to furlough their six staff.

They also feared the nursery could have to close permanently before the parents started raising money.

Mr Hopcroft, 43, thanked them for their efforts by mowing the words “thank you” in the nursery’s grass playing field. He said: “The nursery is everything to us and some of the comments, feedback and supporters’ letters and emails we’ve had from the parents are unbelievable.

“Louisa and I are in tears as we read some of them. We have been really humbled by it.

“Some other nursery schools have been charging customers a percentage of their fees for this term even though they are shut.

“We know this is difficult for everybody but how can you charge people when they’re not getting anything? It seemed very unfair for us to do that to people and we thought we would try to deal with it ourselves. These donations just make you realise that people do appreciate what you’re doing.

“We have four children of our own who we’re trying to home- school and we’re worried about whether we can keep the nursery running.

“From the sums I have done we need £4,000 to continue from now until September without having to let anybody go.

“The parents probably underestimate what they’ve done but they’re saving people’s jobs and our nursery school and it will still be there in September thanks to them.

“When people show how much they care it makes you realise why you do it.

“It’s not an industry that people go into to become millionaires, they do it for their love of children and want to make a difference.

“It feels good for that to be recognised. I’m a little bit emotional about the whole thing.” Mr Hopcroft said he hoped the nursery could re-open soon.

He said: “I think we will just open for certain days, especially to help the older children that will be moving on to primary school. They need to finish some of their education to prepare.

“Some of our parents said they would be happy to send their children back but a lot of them have said ‘I’m not comfortable with it’.

“We’re going to have to take people off furlough and meet those wages and hope parents are brave enough to send their children back.

“We’re a little bit worried about the numbers being low next term. The applications usually come throughout the summer term and holidays.

“We get lots of enquiries and people come to look around ready to start in September but we’re not getting much of that at the moment because people have other things on their mind.”

To make a donation visit https://bit.ly/2WxwMfd

