Video boom

THAMES Water recorded a 104 per cent increase in its use of video conferencing last month.

The Reading-based company said its 6,000 members of staff used Microsoft Teams for more than 1.6 million calls, messages and other interactions.

This enabled the key workers to continue providing clean and wastewater services to more than 15 million people across London and the Thames Valley during the coronavirus lockdown.

