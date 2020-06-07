‘He has given so much to the town during and after the war’

SHIRLEY GREEN, one of Dick Charlton’s two daughters, said: “Our whole family are so proud and can’t believe he has got this far.

“From as far back as I can remember, we always knew he’d been in the war and it was a big part of his life.

“There were always photographs up so it was never hidden from us, although he didn’t talk about it a huge amount and we were only told snippets.

“People of his generation were incredibly brave and it’s only when we got older that we fully understood what he’d been through. He would talk about ‘when I was on the march’ but that doesn’t really capture the enormity of what happened.

“Back at home, he was the kind of person who couldn’t do enough to help others. He would never say ‘no’ to any request and always did whatever he could if someone was in need. The same thing applied to his family — he was always there for us when we were growing up.

“We were over the moon when he won the town medal because he’s Henley born and bred and has given so much to the town, both during the war and afterwards, so he thoroughly deserved it.”