Monday, 08 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

‘He has given so much to the town during and after the war’

‘He has given so much to the town during and after the war’

SHIRLEY GREEN, one of Dick Charlton’s two daughters, said: “Our whole family are so proud and can’t believe he has got this far.

“From as far back as I can remember, we always knew he’d been in the war and it was a big part of his life.

“There were always photographs up so it was never hidden from us, although he didn’t talk about it a huge amount and we were only told snippets.

“People of his generation were incredibly brave and it’s only when we got older that we fully understood what he’d been through. He would talk about ‘when I was on the march’ but that doesn’t really capture the enormity of what happened.

“Back at home, he was the kind of person who couldn’t do enough to help others. He would never say ‘no’ to any request and always did whatever he could if someone was in need. The same thing applied to his family — he was always there for us when we were growing up.

“We were over the moon when he won the town medal because he’s Henley born and bred and has given so much to the town, both during the war and afterwards, so he thoroughly deserved it.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33