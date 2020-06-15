Frontline workers set to receive honours

FRONTLINE workers are set to be recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

The awards, which are usually presented annually in June, have been postponed until the autumn to allow for extra nominations to be received.

It is hoped the list will reflect those who have made a significant contribution during the coronavirus pandemic. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he hoped the delay would allow for those receiving honours to be celebrated properly once lockdown measures had been eased.

Anyone can make a nomination and there is currently no deadline. Nominations will be considered by an independent honours committee. Nominations should include the nominee’s name, contact details, their role and a summary of the impact they have made. Additional documents, such as letters of support, can also be included.

To download a nomination form, visit gov.uk/honours/nominate-someone-for-coronavirus-work

Completed forms should be emailed to Covid-19nominations@

cabinetoffice.gov.uk