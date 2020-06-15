Photos for our heroes

A PHOTOGRAPHER is offering free shoots for NHS staff, key workers and others who have served their communities during the coronavirus crisis.

Louise Farrell, from Caversham, is one of five professionals in Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Dorset who are taking part in the Portraits of Togetherness scheme.

She specialises in animal photography through her business Tell Tails so residents are asked to nominate deserving candidates who own pets and could be photographed with them.

Alternatively, dog owners can be put forward for a half-day workshop where they will learn to take better photos of their pets.

Nominations are open until September 1 and five winners will be chosen at random. For more information, visit telltailsphotography.

com/nhs-and-key-workers