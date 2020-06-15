Tree removed

THE good folk of Goring and Woodcote know ... [more]
Monday, 15 June 2020
A SECTION of the River Thames towpath near Sonning was shut for several days so that a dangerous tree could be removed.
Wokingham Borough Council ordered the emergency closure of the path, a short distance from the village lock, after a crack was spotted in the overhanging oak tree, which then collapsed across the footway and into the water.
15 June 2020
More News:
Large bill to pay for eviction of travellers
THE cost of evicting travellers from a Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say