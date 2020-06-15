Monday, 15 June 2020

Power firm cash help

AN energy company has awarded £10,000 to councils in the Henley area to help them provide support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has used the money from its Resilient Communities Fund, which was repurposed in March due to the crisis, to support people helping the vulnerable.

It has given Sonning Common Parish Council £3,000 so it can provide food and materials and Peppard Parish Council and the the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common another £3,000 to support volunteers.

Benson Parish Council received £1,000 and South Oxfordshire District Council £3,000 to provide food and materials.

Danielle Royce, head of SSEN Thames Valley, said: “It’s heartening to see how quickly the communities across our region have worked together to support those in need of assistance during this challenging time and I’m delighted to see these awards benefiting them and all their efforts.”

