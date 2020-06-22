Gift shop open again

A GIFT shop in Sonning Common has re-opened after the Government allowed “non-essential” businesses to resume trading.

Occasions in Wood Lane had been closed since March 24 because of the coronavirus lockdown.

It is now open from 9.15am to 1.15pm and 1.45pm to 4.45pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and from 9.15am to 1.15pm on Wednesdays.

All customers must wait outside and observe the 2m social distancing rule before they enter.

Once inside they must apply hand sanitiser, even if they are wearing gloves.

Floor markings are in place to ensure customers remain 2m apart.

Shoppers should not touch goods if they do not intend to buy them and they should select the product they want and pay for it as quickly as possible to prevent long queues forming outside.

The store’s alterations and shoe repair services have also resumed but it is not possible to provide fittings.

Owner Lynda Stiles, who has run the business with her husband, David, for eight years, said five people visited on Monday morning when the shop re-opened.

Mrs Stiles, 61, said: “We were not rushed off our feet. It wasn't a normal Monday but better than nothing.

“One of the beauties of a little village store is you know quite a few people and they come by.

“It’s quite a pleasant way to spend a day and we’ve missed that interaction.”

Her two members of staff remain furloughed.