Monday, 22 June 2020

Huge rise in demand for water

DEMAND for water across parts of the Thames Valley soared by a record 158 million litres per day in a week.

A combination of hot weather and people observing lockdown meant water use reached unprecedented levels as hoses were used to fill paddling pools and water plants.

On the May bank holiday Monday alone the company pumped about a third more than normal through its system, or the equivalent of 63 Olympic swimming pools’ worth.

Thames Water says that after one of the wettest winters on record it currently has a good amount of water stored in its reservoirs but at peak times on hot days, customers in some areas are using water faster than it can be safely treated and pumped through the underground network of pipes to homes.

The current demand for water will inevitably reduce reservoir levels more quickly than normal.

For more water saving tips, visit www.thames
water.co.uk/be-water-smart

