Town centre to undergo deep clean

HENLEY town centre is to undergo a deep clean.

The town council has agreed to pay £21,150 for a contractor to clean the York stone pavements in the areas with the highest footfall.

A “large” clean costing £12,250 is scheduled to take place in the next few weeks, taking in Bell Street, Duke Street, Greys Road from Tuns Lane to the Reading Road junction, Hart Street, Market Place, New Street, Thames Side and Reading Road to the junction with Station Road.

This will be followed six months later by a smaller clean costing £8,900 which will cover Duke Street, Greys Road, Hart Street, Market Place and the southern half of Bell Street to the New Street junction.

The council envisages that both cleans will then be scheduled annually.

The cleaners will not use any chemicals on the York stone, which is more expensive than regular paving, apart from a small amount of detergent to remove chewing gum and other stubborn stains.

The contractor was hired by Henley internet provider Zzoomm to clean the pavements after it installed new underground fibre-optic cables in the town centre.

The company was going to spend another £1,750 on “patch” cleaning but has offered this towards the council’s costs as it says a bigger sweep would be more effective.

The contractor, which is based in Henley, was one of four companies that submitted estimates to carry out the work. These ranged from £10,200 for a “large” clean only to more than £30,000.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “With the town opening up again after the lockdown, there are a number of things we need to get right, including the cleanliness of the streets. We’ve got to just get in and do it. This company comes highly recommended and is reasonably priced compared to ones we’ve used in the past.”

Councillor Glen Lambert said: “We’ve had numerous comments saying what a good job Zzoomm has done cleaning up after itself, so it’s a terrific idea even if it’s more expensive.”

But Councillor Will Hamilton said: “We should be going with whoever offers best value.”