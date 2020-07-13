It’s safe to go back into Wonder Woods

THE Stonor Park estate has re-opened its adventure playground.

The “Wonder Woods” feature a 9m pyramid slide, tree house and giant nest swing. There is also a 50m zip wire, which must be booked beforehand.

A one-way system is in place through narrow areas and hand sanitiser stations are provided. Staff are encouraging visitors to respect social distancing measures.

Street food will also be available from mobile catering firm KERB and from tomorrow (Saturday) it will serve craft beers, organic wines, Prosecco, soft drinks and cocktails.

The estate has also launched a fitness programme called Stonor ParkFit in response to gyms remaining closed.

It has partnered with Cynergy Personal Trainers to provide socially distanced fitness classes set in the gardens and deer park.

These will be run by Cat Batson, a UK athletics coach, and each session is an hour. They cost £15 each or £120 for 10.