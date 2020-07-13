Monday, 13 July 2020

Return of bus service

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring will resume on Monday with a limited timetable.

Going Forward, whose routes link the village with Henley, Reading and other destinations, had to suspend all its journeys shortly after the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March.

Although public transport was permitted to continue during the crisis, the non-profit firm’s director Mike Ward opted not to do this because it wouldn’t have been financially viable.

Now, in line with Government advice, he is urging people to use his buses only if it is absolutely necessary and there is no alternative.

Each vehicle will operate at reduced capacity to ensure social distancing measures are observed and all passengers must cover their face or they won’t be allowed on board.

Contactless payments aren’t accepted so cash must be left in a box and change can’t be offered.

The services will only run on weekdays, with a Goring to Wallingford service running mostly in the afternoons. This arrangement is likely to run until at least September, when the situation will be reviewed.

For the full timetable, visit www.goingforwardbuses.com

