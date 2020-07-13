I do like to sculpt by the seaside

A SCULPTOR from Bix has been crowned the winner of a reality TV competition for artists.

Dawn Conn was one of three hopefuls to appear in the latest episode of Home Is Where The Art Is, which was shown on BBC 1 on Tuesday.

The rival trio were vying to create a piece to be displayed at a couple’s seaside house at Whitstable, Kent.

Mrs Conn, 52, impressed her would-be clients Peter and Vicky with a 45cm metal resin sculpture which depicted a woman poised to dive into the sea with a gull perched on her shoulder and three greyhounds ready to follow.

Her work typically features light-hearted female figures in swimming costumes so she adapted this to the couple’s tastes by basing it on their life.

The base was made of wood reclaimed from Whitstable’s yachting club and still had barnacles attached while the seagull was a nod to the views from their garden.

She added the greyhounds as the couple have three of their own and she sculpted their initials into the diver’s swimming cap.

Mrs Conn, who has been a professional artist for about a decade, had watched the programme’s first series and was surprised to be invited to take part in the second last August. A BBC researcher came across her work while seeking out artists who incorporate aquatic themes.

The episode was filmed over several days between September and November and was meant to be broadcast this spring but was rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mrs Conn and her rivals first visited Peter and Vicky’s home, a two-storey detached property with a sea view, while presenter Nick Knowles delivered a cryptic briefing on the couple’s behalf.

He told them: “Just smell that sea air. We love Whitstable, it’s our dream location. We want something fabulous to capture our happy life here with our furry friends. Waking every day and taking in the glorious views — waves, sand and sun bring a seaside fun. Likes — contrast, mystery, the sea (did we mention that?). Dislikes — blobs and splashes, futuristic things, unmade beds.”

The artists hadn’t then met the couple so had to guess their tastes based on their décor. Mrs Conn, who has previously exhibited at the Henley Festival, was shocked to find the house crammed with strange and colourful art.

“It was an absolutely magnificent house with a panoramic sea view, which I thought was perfect because I sculpt swimmers,” she said. “I could see my work fitting in nicely before I’d even got through the front door.

“But as we went inside, I noticed everything was maximalist and full-on — these people clearly had eccentric taste and embraced it, which overwhelmed me a little. I thought, ‘Blooming heck, what’s going on here?’

“The house was completely bonkers and there was so much artwork that I couldn’t imagine them finding space for any more.

“I also worried whether I’d be unique or unusual enough for their liking. They had a sculpture of a Jeff Koons-style balloon dog doing a poo, a Banksy print, a pinball machine in the front doorway and pieces incorporating baby dolls from different eras. I was pretty blown away. Every room had a different theme, including a classical one with ballerinas, although they’d removed anything too personal so you couldn’t work out who they were.

“I came away impressed but quietly confident that I could create something they would like, even though the other artists were from Kent whereas I’d only visited once before.”

Mrs Conn, who grew up in New Zealand, compiled several “mood boards” incorporating different concepts, some involving sea creatures and women with flowers for hair, and made some three-dimensional drafts before delivering her final proposal to the BBC studios in Salford.

After all three contestants met Peter and Vicky for the first time, one was eliminated while Mrs Conn and her remaining rival were given just three weeks to create their masterpiece on a budget of £750.

She said: “I was very nervous and my voice was shaking when I presented the idea, which Peter noticed. Nick was great, though, and did a good job of tying everything together and making it work smoothly.

“The couple were poker-faced through the whole thing and I worried that perhaps Vicky would want to go with me while Peter wouldn’t.”

Mrs Conn tweaked her design before starting, changing her figure’s swimming costume from red to turquoise after learning it was Vicky's favourite colour. She altered the pose to resemble the Spirit of Ecstasy, the mascot which appears on Rolls-Royce bonnets, because Peter is a car enthusiast.

She sometimes worked for 10 hours a day while her husband Paul was often away on business. She had two remote consulations with the couple over the internet.

Mrs Conn would stay up past midnight finessing her work and was still making slight adjustments on the morning she returned to Salford, where Peter and Vicky inspected both entries and named hers the winner.

She said: “I was quite restricted on size because of the budget and knew nothing about the other artists’ ideas — it was all kept very secret. I was sure to keep my ‘customers’ in mind at all times instead of only making what I wanted. I’m not sure the other contestants did that and I think it gave me an advantage.

“My work usually takes an awfully long time to make, almost twice as long as they gave me, and there’s an added pressure when you’re presenting on national television to a client with particular requirements.

“Because my husband wasn’t around, I could at least spread myself over the kitchen and dining areas and focus my full attention on the project. It was a very different way of working and quite challenging at times so I felt a real sense of achievement when I had finished.

“Peter and Vicky said it was tough to pick a winner but they felt they’d made the right decision, which made me very happy. Vicky gave a very emotional speech about the sculpture and that made me emotional because I’d spent so much time getting it right.

“Although I was thrilled to win, I was happy just to be a part of the programme and to make something they both enjoyed because that’s what art’s ultimately about, especially as we’re all spending so much time at home at the minute.

“I wasn’t able to say too much about the show in advance but I was encouraging all my friends to watch it. I’m glad to be sharing the story behind my work with a wider audience. It was a wonderful experience, which really boosted my confidence.”

Last month Mrs Conn exhibited several of her sculptures in the window of the Harris + Hoole coffee shop in Hart Street, Henley. One sold for £200 in aid of the Tiggywinkles animal hospital at Haddenham.

• Home Is Where The Art Is is being broadcast at 3.45pm on weekdays until Friday, July 24 and can also be viewed on BBC iPlayer.