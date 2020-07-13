That’s just champion, Samuel

A BOY with cerebral palsy raised more than £5,400 for charity by running nearly 10km.

Samuel Fairweather-Marriott, nine, of Cromwell Close, Henley, was cheered across the finish line outside his house by more than 100 supporters.

They included his classmates from Sacred Heart Primary School, many of whom had followed him on bicycles shouting encouragement, headteacher Rachel Gavin and neighbours.

Samuel was running in aid of Special Effect, which adapts computer games consoles for disabled children who would otherwise be unable to use them.

His parents John and Charlotte Fairweather approached the charity as Samuel had always wanted to play games with his friends but struggled because of weakness in the muscles in the right-hand side of his body.

The couple sent videos showing how he is affected by the condition, which is the result of a stroke he suffered three days after birth. He was born premature, weighing just 1lb and 12oz, and underwent brain surgery to save his life.

After assessing the footage, the charity offered to send a Nintendo Switch console with a special floor mat to replace the buttons on the controller’s right-hand side.

This allows Samuel to play his favourite games, such as the FIFA football series, using his left hand to move players around the screen and his right foot to carry out actions like passing and shooting.

His parents kept the console as a surprise for his birthday, which fell the day after his run, and encouraged him to take part in a challenge for the charity.

They explained how it could help others like him and promised there would be a “surprise” when he had finished.

Dr Fairweather said: “It’s impossible for him to play games conventionally because you need two hands to be competitive and it was heartbreaking that he could only watch others.

“He didn’t have his own console but his friends did and they were very supportive. They used to share the controller so he could just focus on moving the players, which he loved but we wanted him to be completely independent.

“We’d written to Nintendo asking if they could do anything for players with disabilities but we never heard back. Later on, we stumbled across Special Effect while we were looking around online. They’re an amazing charity who can do anything from foot pedals to devices that track eye movements for people who are more severely disabled.

“We were shocked that they could send us all this equipment and thought it would be great to give something back.”

Mr Marriott, a physiotherapist, planned the route, which started at All Saints’ Church in Peppard and followed public footpaths back into Henley. Dr Fairweather, who is lead doctor for the England women’s rugby team, publicised the challenge online.

Using their contacts in the world of elite sports medicine, the couple also arranged for Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, the GB wheelchair rugby team and Wales footballer Helen Ward to send video messages of encouragement.

Dr Fairweather said: “Samuel already had some idea of who the wheelchair rugby team were because he’d watched them play and met a few of them. We explained who Sir Mo was and he sent back a message of thanks.”

Sir Mo told him: “Hi Samuel, I just want to say hello and well done for running a 9km. It’s amazing what you’re doing and raising it all for charity. I wish you all the best. Keep doing what you’re doing, believe in yourself and just take it 1km at a time. It’s amazing to see what you’ve been through in life.”

Samuel couldn’t train for his run on the roads because he was shielding during the coronavirus lockdown due to his medical

vulnerability.

Instead, he ran up and down his back garden as often as he could, gradually building up the distance. On the day of the run he was so excited that he woke up at 6.30am, three hours before he set off. He was accompanied on the run by his father and ran the first 7km without any problems, apart from stopping occasionally to check for blisters on his right foot in which he has only limited sensation.

However, as the pair ran through the Highlands Park housing estate off Greys Road, Samuel suddenly ran out of energy and started to cry as he feared he wouldn’t be able to finish.

Mr Marriott called his partner, who was at home with their other sons, Arthur, two, and Wilfred, one. She drove out to meet them with milk and biscuits, which revived Samuel and then his friends cheered him until he began picking up the pace again.

Dr Fairweather said: “He had really hit a wall and was in tears, saying it was too hard and he had no more energy.

“When his friends started cheering, it was like a switch flicked and he started walking, then slowly jogging and finally running again.”

The run was meant to be 9km long, one kilometre for each of Samuel’s years, but ended up being longer as he took a diversion along Greys Road to stop his legs being scratched by overgrown plants.

The heavens opened as he tackled the final stretch along the footpath behind Blandy Road and Belle Vue Road but his supporters waited even though he was about 30 minutes behind.

At the end, after getting his breath back, Samuel bowed for everyone as they applauded and gave him three cheers.

Then he went home to collect his surprise present and saw that his friends had stuck congratulations messages on his front window.

Dr Fairweather said: “Our family was overwhelmed by the show of support. We knew some people would come out to applaud but the final number was far beyond what we’d expected and it’s a real testament to the people of Henley. The weather was pretty awful but nobody was deterred and it all added to the drama. There were lots of tears, not just from me but everyone who knows Samuel and understands what an achievement this was.

“The money we raised was going up exponentially, even as the run was unfolding.

“Samuel had been told about another boy who was being helped by Special Effect and one of the first things he asked when he finished was ‘will he get what he needs now?’ We’d explained how every step was helping and it was very emotional to see him think of others like that.

“He was thrilled to get his own console and was jumping up and down when he saw it — it really rejuvenated him and we had to encourage him to eat something while he waited for it to charge up.

“The whole experience was pretty special because it was his first big outing since two weeks before the lockdown in March, when they told vulnerable people to self-isolate.

“Samuel is very sporty but he has never done anything like that and was thrilled when he finished. It was a real adventure and we can’t put into words how proud we are. He has always faced everything with a smile and a lot of determination and it’s amazing to see the impact one little boy can have.”

Last year Samuel underwent another round of lifesaving brain surgery when doctors installed an emergency shunt to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid as it was building to dangerous levels in his skull.

Two months later, Samuel served as an England rugby team mascot when he stepped out on the pitch at Twickenham alongside captain Owen Farrell at the start of the Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland.

To sponsor Samuel, visit www.justgiving.com/samuelsmarathon