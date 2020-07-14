Widow runs first 10km to raise money for Sue Ryder

A WIDOW whose husband was cared for in his final days by Sue Ryder has raised £1,300 for the charity by running 10km for the first time.

Anita Downing, who lived in Reading Road, Henley, with John, an award-winning press photographer, took up running recreationally in May last year but stepped up her efforts following his death in April.

She gradually increased her weekly mileage until she was fit enough to run the full distance earlier this month.

Her route, which she recorded using the Strava running app and a fitness tracker, took her an hour and 14 minutes.

Mrs Downing, a concert pianist who performs under her maiden name Anita D’Attelis, then tried again a few days later and finished 10 minutes faster.

She couldn’t enter an organised race as they are all cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but Sue Ryder is encouraging people to take part in a “virtual” challenge by themselves.

Mrs Downing plans to keep up the longer distances, following in her husband’s footsteps as he was a keen runner.

She said: “I was never really a runner and although I started doing a little bit last year, the thought of eventually doing a 10km felt impossible at that early stage.

“However, once it was clear that I could safely exercise under the lockdown I decided to take it a bit more seriously. I’ve already hit my £1,000 target but I want to raise more and get a new personal best.

“I’m pacing myself because although it’s fun, I’d hate to get injured after the progress I’ve made. John always used to say that running was addictive and now I understand what he meant — it has given me a new lease of life.”

Mrs Downing started out using the NHS Couch to 5K app, which provides a training plan for building up stamina until beginners can run non-stop for 30 minutes. They then work on their speed until they can complete 5km in this time.

She would run once or twice a week while looking after Mr Downing, who was diagnosed with a type of lung cancer called mesothelioma in January last year.

After his death she wanted to support Sue Ryder, whose outpatient care hub is based at Joyce Grove in Nettlebed, because its staff helped the couple face the end with dignity.

The team eventually visited daily, even when the coronavirus outbreak was at its peak, so he could die comfortably at home in accordance with his wishes.

Mrs Downing, who publicised her efforts online, has received dozens of messages of support as well as donations.

She said: “I’m proud that I started this from scratch, at first by doing walking then running.

“I kept it at a low level because I wanted to spend as much time as I could with John but now it’s a healthy way of coping with the bereavement.

“Life was a blur after he passed away but I found there were a lot of mental and physical benefits once I was ready to take it up again.

“I was aiming to do the 10km later this month and didn’t mean to get there this quickly. I was delighted after the first 10km run and, thankfully, not so tired that I never wanted to do it again. You get a real buzz as long as you’re sensible and pace yourself.”

Mrs Downing has also raised £1,500 through a series of winter piano recitals and nearly £4,800 from a separate appeal for people to support Sue Ryder through the lockdown.

Despite a pledge of financial aid from the Government, the charity says it will struggle without contributions from the public.

Mrs Downing added: “Thank you to everybody who has donated to this worthy charity. The amount I’ve raised so far is fantastic and it has helped motivate me to keep running.”

Mr Downing, 79, worked for the Daily Express for 40 years and was then a freelance for several years, visiting many foreign war zones and humanitarian disasters.

He was made an MBE for services to journalism and awarded numerous industry accolades before retiring in 2005, a year after meeting his wife.

The couple were married in 2007 and moved to Henley in 2012.