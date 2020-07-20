Rower puts in screen

A ROWER built a protective plastic screen free of charge for the front counter of a Henley business.

Nick Mills was approached by Sarah Roberts, who runs the Active VIII sports injury clinic in West Lane, after she read about his previous efforts in the Henley Standard.

Earlier in the lockdown, Mr Mills installed the transparent screens for reception staff at the Bell Surgery in Henley and practices in Goring, Woodcote and elsewhere in Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

They prevent transmission of coronavirus but have small holes so staff can communicate with customers more easily.

Mr Mills, who rows for Henley’s Upper Thames Rowing Club and is a former head of design technology at the Oratory School in Woodcote, didn’t charge the clinic in order to help it recover from the financial impact of lockdown.