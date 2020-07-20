Monday, 20 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rower puts in screen

A ROWER built a protective plastic screen free of charge for the front counter of a Henley business.

Nick Mills was approached by Sarah Roberts, who runs the Active VIII sports injury clinic in West Lane, after she read about his previous efforts in the Henley Standard.

Earlier in the lockdown, Mr Mills installed the transparent screens for reception staff at the Bell Surgery in Henley and practices in Goring, Woodcote and elsewhere in Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

They prevent transmission of coronavirus but have small holes so staff can communicate with customers more easily.

Mr Mills, who rows for Henley’s Upper Thames Rowing Club and is a former head of design technology at the Oratory School in Woodcote, didn’t charge the clinic in order to help it recover from the financial impact of lockdown.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33