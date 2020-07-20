Running total boost

A HENLEY boy who has cerebral palsy has now raised more than £6,100 for charity by running almost 10km through the countryside.

Samuel Fairweather-Marriott, who has the condition affecting the right-hand side of his body, took part in the challenge in aid of Special Effect, which provides specially adapted games consoles to children with disabilities.

He and his father John Fairweather followed country footpaths from Peppard back to his home in Cromwell Close, where he was greeted by scores of supporters.

He had raised more than £5,000 within days of finishing, well in excess of his £2,000 goal, and the total has continued to climb. To sponsor him, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

samuelsmarathon

• Last week’s story on the challenge incorrectly named Samuel’s father as John Marriott. We apologise for the error and any embarrassment caused.