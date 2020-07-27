Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Back to work

SONNING Common Green Gym is to restart its fitness and conservation programmes on September 3. 

The volunteer conservation group, which helps people keep active, stopped its sessions because of the coronavirus crisis.

Restrictions will be in place to protect participants which include limiting working parties to six members, who will need to book in advance.

They will need to work 2m apart, wear gloves at all times and only one person will be allowed to enter the group’s tool shed at a time.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33