Back to work

SONNING Common Green Gym is to restart its fitness and conservation programmes on September 3.

The volunteer conservation group, which helps people keep active, stopped its sessions because of the coronavirus crisis.

Restrictions will be in place to protect participants which include limiting working parties to six members, who will need to book in advance.

They will need to work 2m apart, wear gloves at all times and only one person will be allowed to enter the group’s tool shed at a time.