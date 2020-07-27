School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
THE community speedwatch initiative in Kidmore End has been paused during the coronavirus lockdown.
Its co-ordinator is liaising with police so volunteers can use their speed indicator device when it restarts.
A 20mph limit was introduced in Chalkhouse Green Road, Wood Lane, Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore Lane and minor side roads in the parish in 2017 to tackle speeding.
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say