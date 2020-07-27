Monday, 27 July 2020

No checks

THE community speedwatch initiative in Kidmore End has been paused during the coronavirus lockdown. 

Its co-ordinator is liaising with police so volunteers can use their speed indicator device when it restarts.

A 20mph limit was introduced in Chalkhouse Green Road, Wood Lane, Tokers Green Lane, Kidmore Lane and minor side roads in the parish in 2017 to tackle speeding.

