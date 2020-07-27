Monday, 27 July 2020

Church grant

KIDMORE End Parish Council has given £1,200 to St John the Baptist church.

It will be used to maintain the churchyard at the site off Tokers Green Lane.

The parochial church council has had no means to raise funds because of the church’s closure during the coronavirus lockdown.

Last year, it spent about £2,490 maintaining the churchyard and its wall.

