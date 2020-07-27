GP surgeries score highly in patient survey

DOCTORS’ surgeries in the Henley area are performing better than the national and regional average.

In response to an annual survey by NHS England, residents ranked practices higher on most aspects of their day-to-day running than those elsewhere in the Thames Valley did.

At least 87 per cent of patients at 11 of the 12 surgeries nearest Henley rated their overall experience as “good” compared with the averages of 83 per cent for Berkshire, 86 per cent for Oxfordshire and 82 per cent nationally.

The one exception was Hambleden Surgery, which scored 80 per cent compared with the Buckinghamshire average of 82 per cent.

At the Hart Surgery in York Road, Henley, 97 per cent of patients had a “good” experience overall.

Eighty-five per cent rated the booking process as good (local average 74 per cent, national average 65 per cent) while 77 per cent said their last appointment was delayed by no more than 15 minutes (local average 71 per cent, national average 70 per cent) and 96 per cent said their needs were met (local and national averages both 94 per cent).

At the Bell Surgery next door, 93 per cent of patients had a good experience overall and 79 per cent were happy with the booking system. Seventy-eight per cent waited under 15 minutes to be seen.

The remaining surgeries fared as follows:

Sonning Common Health Centre in Wood Lane: Good experience — 96 per cent; good booking process — 91 per cent; seen within 15 minutes — 75 per cent; needs met — 98 per cent.

Nettlebed Surgery, Wanbourne Lane: Good experience — 98 per cent; good booking process — 99 per cent; seen within 15 minutes — 92 per cent; needs met — 99 per cent.

Mill Stream Surgery, Mill Stream, Benson: Good experience — 98 per cent; good booking process — 95 per cent; seen within 15 minutes — 74 per cent; needs met – 100 per cent.

Watlington Surgery, Hill Road: Good experience — 97 per cent; good booking process — 87 per cent; seen within 15 minutes — 69 per cent; needs met — 99 per cent.

Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice, Red Cross Road, Goring, and Wayside Green, Woodcote: Good experience — 93 per cent; good booking process — 75 per cent; seen within 15 minutes — 81 per cent; needs met — 99 per cent.

Wargrave Practice, Victoria Road: Good experience — 97 per cent; good booking process — 90 per cent; seen within 15 minutes — 60 per cent; needs met — 97 per cent.

Balmore Park Surgery, Hemdean Road, Caversham: Good experience — 90 per cent; good booking process — 80 per cent; seen within 15 minutes — 75 per cent; needs met — 94 per cent.

Emmer Green Surgery, St Barnabas Road: Good experience — 87 per cent; good booking process — 74 per cent; seen within 15 minutes — 75 per cent; needs met — 94 per cent.

Hambleden Surgery: Good experience — 80 per cent; good booking process – 62 per cent; seen within 15 minutes – 75 per cent; needs met – 95 per cent.

Sarah Moberley, the manager of the Hart Surgery, said: “We’re delighted to see an improvement on last year and to be well above average in every respect. We’re looking at ways to do even better next time, though there’s only so much you can do.”

Patients were also surveyed in other areas, including the helpfulness of receptionists and confidence in the practitioner.