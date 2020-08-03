Adopt a verge

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
WARGRAVE User Group is looking for members of the community to adopt one of the 12 verges at the village station.
The rail interest group has already installed new flower boxes at the station.
The parish council contributed £250 grant after the group fitted the double-box planters to the railings.
If you are interested in volunteering, email either judirowlands@talktalk.net or chrisb217@live.co.uk
03 August 2020
