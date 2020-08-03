17 award winners

SEVENTEEN young adults from the Eyot Centre in Henley have received Duke of Edinburgh’s Award certificates.

They are Ben Barter, James Dowling, Noah Frost, Joseph Godfrey, Izzie Holden, Matthew Laing, Roman Meredith, Oliver Phillips, Nell priestly, Ben Proudfoot, Samuel Redman, Archie Reskalla, Luke Ridley, Rebecca Servais, Amelia Smyly, Toby Weller and Beth Wescar.

Due to the Government’s lockdown introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, other participants are unable to complete their expeditions and so cannot obtain an award.

For one year only the awards scheme has introduced a certificate of achievement, which is open to all three levels — bronze silver and gold — to recognise the hard work put in by the youngsters.

To obtain this they have to complete the volunteering, physical and skill sections by the end of the year.