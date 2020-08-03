Pub named in top three

A PUB and restaurant in Shiplake has been named in the top three in the country.

The Baskerville in Station Road has been shortlisted in the pub of the year category of this year’s VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

It is one of 53 finalists in 15 categories.

Entrants put themselves forward earlier this year and will find out if they have won at a virtual awards ceremony on August 17.

VisitEngland chief executive Sally Balcombe said: “Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism and this year’s awards acknowledge the dedication of businesses who’ve worked extremely hard to re-open safely.”

The Baskerville has been run by Kevin and Kate Hannah for almost nine years but next month will be taken over by Simon Cromack.