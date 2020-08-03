Monday, 03 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Allotment classroom

EVERY pupil at the Henley Village Montessori Nursery has been able to return after an outdoor classroom was established at the town’s Waterman’s allotments.

The school, which is based at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, didn’t have enough room for all 50 of its children to return after lockdown due to social distancing requirements.

But now half can take part in activities in an “indoor bubble” at the centre while the others play in an “outdoor bubble” at the allotments, also off Reading Road.

They enjoy digging, planting, building and socialising with friends five days a week.

Owner Frances Preston said: “We have come to realise that not only does it take a village to raise a child but it takes a village for any local business to survive covid-19.

“When the Government required a temporary closure it left many nurseries vulnerable. We were inundated with support of all kind, particularly from parents and teachers.”

The allotments are owned by Henley Town Council and managed by a committee of volunteers.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33