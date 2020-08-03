Allotment classroom

EVERY pupil at the Henley Village Montessori Nursery has been able to return after an outdoor classroom was established at the town’s Waterman’s allotments.

The school, which is based at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, didn’t have enough room for all 50 of its children to return after lockdown due to social distancing requirements.

But now half can take part in activities in an “indoor bubble” at the centre while the others play in an “outdoor bubble” at the allotments, also off Reading Road.

They enjoy digging, planting, building and socialising with friends five days a week.

Owner Frances Preston said: “We have come to realise that not only does it take a village to raise a child but it takes a village for any local business to survive covid-19.

“When the Government required a temporary closure it left many nurseries vulnerable. We were inundated with support of all kind, particularly from parents and teachers.”

The allotments are owned by Henley Town Council and managed by a committee of volunteers.