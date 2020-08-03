Museum to welcome back visitors after long shutdown

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley will pick up where it left off before the coronavirus lockdown began in late March.

The venue in Mill Meadows will re-open on Thursday with its exhibition, Art of the Wild: Gertrude Hermes and the Natural World, which will run until September 17.

This was launched in February and was supposed to finish in May but has been extended to make up for the museum’s closure of almost five months.

The exhibition features 40 wood engravings and prints by Gertude Hermes, which have been loaned by the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, and celebrates her fascination with the natural world.

The sculptor, printmaker and teacher was a keen swimmer and diver and much of her work included water, including the River Thames.

Hermes is featured in many public collections, including the Tate and the National Portrait Gallery.

She was awarded an OBE shortly before her death in 1983.

Art of the Wild includes her prints of birds, fish and flowers from the Thirties and coloured linocuts from the post-war era.

There are also a number of drawings and sketchbooks which give an insight into her creative process.

Tickets are time-limited, with only eight people allowed in the gallery at once, and must be booked in advance. The museum also plans to offer curator-led tours for small groups, details of which will appear on its website.

The exhibition is being staged in a temporary gallery on the ground floor, which initially will be the only one open to the public.

The upstairs spaces will open at some point in September while the Wind in the Willows display next door will stay shut for the foreseeable future because it is too enclosed to be able to ensure social distancing.

For the time being, the museum will open from Thursday to Monday from 10am to 4pm rather than until 5pm and on seven days a week previously.

Admission prices remain unchanged but the museum has introduced a £4 charge to use the car park.

Visitors must wear a face covering and provide their address as part of the Government’s “track and trace” system to reduce the risk of a second wave of covid-19 infections.

Later this year, the museum will host a children’s exhibition based on David McKee’s book Elmer the Elephant.

Visitors will be able to explore Elmer's jungle, enter Mr Benn's costume shop and browse illustrations from McKee's other works including Not Now Bernard and King Rollo.

The dates for this exhibition will be announced later, as will a fuller autumn and Christmas programme.

An art exhibition called Skyscape has been confirmed for autumn 2021.

This will also be on loan from the Ashmolean and will feature works by Constable, Nash, Piper and others spanning 500 years.

In the meantime, you can download two outdoor trails from the museum’s website, one themed around The Wind in the Willows and the other themed around the Thames’ history.

Both point out landmarks along the river near the museum and suggest craft activities for families to enjoy.

The museum has also launched a community art project called Flag Up My Hero, which celebrates people’s efforts to help the community during the lockdown.

Participants can collect a blank flag in the style of a ship’s pennant which they can decorate how they like but ideally celebrating the theme.

Some of the flags will be made of the blue and green material used to make surgical gowns and scrubs in honour of those who made them to support the NHS during the early stages of the covid crisis.

Each entry will be dedicated to a specific individual or group who went above and beyond the call of duty.

The scheme, which is supported by Henley Mayor Ken Arlett and haberdasher Lady Sew and Sew, off Reading Road, Henley, was inspired by the nautical tradition of “dressing” ships for celebrations and special occasions.

Flags will be handed out on specific dates and collected later this month to be displayed on the outside of the building.

Anyone wishing to take part should contact the museum.

Meanwhile, the museum gift shop is to re-open, offering new stock.

The café will re-open under new owner Vivienne Lee, who already runs the Chocolate Cafés in Thames Side, Henley, and High Street, Goring.

It will offer a takeaway service, including picnic boxes, and visitors will be able to eat a safe distance apart in the outdoor seating area.

Sarah Posey, the museum’s director, said: “Our preparations are going well.

“As you can imagine, there’s a lot to think about so it will be a pared-down offering to start with. Art of the Wild is a fabulous exhibition which started its run before the pandemic and I’d strongly encourage people to take a tour as it will feel very special with a small group.

“Visitors who managed to see it before we closed were bowled over by the quality.

“The Flag Up My Hero scheme is a wonderful way to celebrate embracing life again while expressing our support for key workers and other community champions.

“It’s a good way to get people’s imaginations fired up, particularly because some may find they’re running dry after months of

lockdown.

“It should be a very colourful and heartwarming exhibition. which will bring life to the museum building and transform it into an outdoor exhibition space for people walking past.”

Dr Posey said she was “very excited” about the new café.

“It’s lovely to be working with someone who has a local following already and is held in such high esteem,” she said.

“Her businesses are thriving and she has a real dynamism and ambition to make a success of it.”

The director added: “Our highest priority has been ensuring visitor safety.

“As well as limiting numbers and enforcing social distancing, we’re installing hand sanitiser stations and increasing cleaning.

“We can’t wait to welcome people back because it has been very strange being closed to the public for so long. We’re really looking forward to being a part of the community again.”

For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk