Chapel tribute

REFURBISHMENT of the former Polish chapel grounds in Whitchurch has started.

Volunteers from the village’s “green team” are building a wooden frame for a raised plant bed where the building once stood.

Once this is finished, the remainder of the site off Manor Road will be re-landscaped as a public green space for rest and reflection.

The chapel was part of the former Coombe Park Camp for Polish refugees fleeing the destruction of the Second World War and was pulled down in 2014 after being deemed irreparable.