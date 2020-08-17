Monday, 17 August 2020

Old home targeted

THE former Eastfield House care home in Whitchurch is attracting intruders.

Two men tried to break in but set off an alarm and fled on mopeds after neighbours called the police.

The Eastfield Lane home closed in 2016 and has been the subject of numerous applications to rebuild all or part of it as a larger, more modern care home.

The latest plan was submitted in February, shortly before the coronavirus outbreak, and is yet to be considered by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Majesticare, the building’s owner, has previously hired security guards to keep out intruders.

