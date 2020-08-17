Degenerative genetic disorder with no known cure

DUCHENNE muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder which primarily affects boys.

It was first described by the French neurologist Guillaume Benjamin Amand Duchenne in the 1860s but little was known about the cause until more than a century later.

In 1986, researchers identified a particular gene on the X chromosome that leads to the condition when it mutates. The protein associated with this gene was identified and called dystrophin. A lack of the dystrophin protein in muscle cells causes them to be fragile and easily damaged.

The condition is passed on by women who have a normal dystrophin gene on one X chromosome and an abnormal one on the other X chromosome.

Children with the condition usually start to have noticeable symptoms between the ages of one and three. The muscles around their pelvis and thighs tend to be affected first and often appear bulkier than normal.

Affected children may need a wheelchair because their muscles weaken and they lose the ability to walk. They can also develop scoliosis, or curvature of the spine.

By their late teens or early twenties, sufferers may start to have breathing problems. The condition can also affect the intercostal muscles and the diaphragm.

Once the heart and respiratory muscles are damaged, the condition becomes life-threatening and most sufferers die from heart or respiratory failure by their thirties.

There is no known cure for the condition and treaement is designed to control the symptoms.