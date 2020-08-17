Meadows kept free of rubbish

HENLEY’S most popular green space wasn’t swamped with litter at the weekend despite an influx of visitors in the heatwave.

Kellie Hinton, who chairs Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities committee, says the parks services team kept things under control by emptying the bins at Mill and Marsh Meadows as soon as they became full.

When the Henley Standard visited on Saturday evening, a few hours after temperatures peaked at well over 30C, most were empty and there was very little rubbish on the grass or footpaths.

Councillor Hinton said littering became a major problem at the start of the coronavirus lockdown, when cafés and restaurants could only sell takeaways so customers would cram their cardboard trays into overflowing bins.

This is easing now that diners can eat in again and Shaun Roberts, the town council’s enforcer, is back to remind park users to take rubbish home. Those using barbecues, which isn’t permitted, are being asked to put them out.

Cllr Hinton said litter remained a problem and the council was working hard to keep it under control.

She said: “We’re seeing more than ever before, more than even during the Henley Royal Regatta or previous heatwaves. That’s for a variety of reasons, including people being at home more and having more time to go to tourist hotspots.

“It’s coming down a bit more now that parks staff have re-jigged collections and people are allowed into restaurants. We were seeing a lot of those trays, which can’t be scrunched up like a crisp packet so they fill bins quickly.

“People often say we should have more bins, or bigger ones, which we’ve tried to accommodate but there’s a limit and it’s smarter to address the problem through collections.

“Our parks wardens are very adaptable and people tend to take their guidance so it feels like we’re on top of things for now.”

Bins in Henley town centre are the responsibility of South Oxfordshire District Council and its contractor Biffa.

The district council is urging people not to put litter in overflowing bins and take dog waste home instead of leaving bags tied to trees and bushes.