Monday, 24 August 2020

Road closure

A ROAD near Henley will be shut from Monday to Wednesday next week.

The closed section of Gravel Hill will be between Grange Farm, which is next to Badgemore Park Golf Club, and the turn-off to Broadplat.

This is to allow two properties to be connected to the water supply. A diversion will be in place.

