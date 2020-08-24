Monday, 24 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fear of rail fares rise

Fear of rail fares rise

THE cost of an annual season ticket from Henley to London could increase by at least £64.58 on January 2.

Regulated fares across Britain’s rail network are set to increase by 1.6 per cent, last month’s retail price index, which they’re linked to.

However, the Government has declined to confirm whether this will be implemented amid warnings from commuter groups that it could put off passengers.

If the rise goes ahead, then an annual ticket to Paddington, not travelling via Reading and without a London Travelcard, would go up from £4,036 to £4,100.

Those wishing to go via Reading would see prices jump from £4,732 to £4,808 and with a Travelcard on top the cost would rise from £5,820 to £5,913.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33