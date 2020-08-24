Fear of rail fares rise

THE cost of an annual season ticket from Henley to London could increase by at least £64.58 on January 2.

Regulated fares across Britain’s rail network are set to increase by 1.6 per cent, last month’s retail price index, which they’re linked to.

However, the Government has declined to confirm whether this will be implemented amid warnings from commuter groups that it could put off passengers.

If the rise goes ahead, then an annual ticket to Paddington, not travelling via Reading and without a London Travelcard, would go up from £4,036 to £4,100.

Those wishing to go via Reading would see prices jump from £4,732 to £4,808 and with a Travelcard on top the cost would rise from £5,820 to £5,913.