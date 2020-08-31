Road survey

A PUBLIC consultation on plans for new traffic-calming measures in High Street, Goring, has begun.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is seeking residents’ views on the installation of a “speed cushion” near the junction with Manor Road which would also function as an informal pedestrian crossing.

It is also proposed to build out the pavement at The Arcade, forcing drivers to obey the “Give way” road markings.

To respond, visit bit.ly/2Qc1OX7