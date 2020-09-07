Mask money

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
A SECOND-HAND goods shop in Goring has donated £500 to the village library.
Nikki Bateman, of Barbara’s, off Station Road, raised the money by overseeing the production and sale of protective masks.
The library, also in Station Road, is still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
07 September 2020
