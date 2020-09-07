Bus link disappears

A BUS link between Henley and Reading has been axed.

The southernmost section of Thames Travel’s X38 route, which stopped at Shiplake and Caversham, ceased operating under a new timetable which was rolled out on Tuesday.

The X38 still runs between Oxford, Wallingford and Henley, calling en route at Nettlebed, Nuffield and Benson, while Arriva’s 800 bus will continue serving the Reading to Henley stretch. Thames Travel is also launching a new X38 service serving the new, shortened route on Sundays. This runs roughly hourly between 8.26am and 6.24pm, departing from Tesco in Reading Road, Henley.

Meanwhile, the public can no longer travel on two journeys on Thames Travel’s 136 bus from Cholsey to Benson via Ewelme.

The services, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, are now for the exclusive use of pupils travelling to and from school.