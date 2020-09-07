Monday, 07 September 2020

Be a litter superhero

RESIDENTS of Henley are being urged to clear litter from the town’s streets while dressed as superheroes.

The Henley Youth Climate Group is running a clean-up campaign from September 11 to 27 to coincide with the Great British September Clean, which is run by Keep Britain Tidy.

All participants will be eligible to win prizes donated by businesses including the Willow Basket in Friday Street, Hobbs of Henley, the Row Barge pub in West Street and the Wild & Rust homeware and gift shop in Duke Street.

Those taking part should simply go for a walk in fancy dress, making sure to observe social distancing rules, and take photos of themselves cleaning up, then publish these on social media with the hashtag #HenleySeptemberClean.

Entries close at midnight on September 28. The first 28 received will be able to claim a free scoop of ice cream at the Willow Basket.

Participants should bring gloves, hand sanitiser, a bag for recyclable and a seprate one for non-recyclable goods that is transparent. Litter-pickers should be provided. Maps of Henley will be handed out showing the areas in greatest need of attention.

For more information, visit the group Keep Britain Tidy — Henley September Clean on Facebook.

