Trio receive award for service to community

THREE residents of the Gainsborough estate in Henley have been given an award for their work in the community.

David Eggleton, Paula Isaac and Lee Bishop were among 42 people in South Oxfordshire to receive the award from Soha Housing for “making a difference”.

Mr Eggleton, who is Deputy Mayor of Henley, is chairman of the Gainsborough Residents’ Association and Mrs Isaac is vice-chair as well as being a town councillor.

They were honoured for their work in the community, in particular helping residents throughout the covid-19 crisis and during the lockdown. Mr Eggleton delivered supplies to residents who were isolating or shielding.

He said: “One of the main things I did was set up a food bank at Waitrose, which is still running. We were helping out with people’s shopping and getting prescriptions.

“We were given some money by some generous people and we used that to get PPE equipment for several care homes.”

Mr Eggleton, a former Henley Heroes award winner, said he was delighted to receive the Soha award, adding: “I do these things just because I want to. It’s nice to be recognised but the award isn’t just for me, it’s for everyone else involved in the covid-19 support groups. They are all knights in shining armour and I know they will carry on doing these great things.”

Mr Bishop was nominated by Mrs Isaac for helping to maintain the front entrance to the estate, which was planted out by volunteers several years ago.

Mrs Isaac said: “It is so nice to see people being honoured for their hard work in the local community.

“Many people volunteer and give up their free time to benefit others and often do so unnoticed. To be able to give a big thank-you for all they do is lovely.”