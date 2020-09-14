Monday, 14 September 2020

Youths attack practice goal

A GROUP of youths damaged a practice goal on Woodcote village green.

They tried to buckle the crossbar by jumping on it repeatedly before fleeing when they were disturbed. A wheel was damaged but can be fixed.

Sam Peates, who chairs the green committee, said: “I’m astonished that young people should want to damage one of the prime play assets.

“Everyone knows how much pleasure our youngsters get out of this goal so why would they want to put it out of use?”

