All welcome

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
Monday, 21 September 2020
THE trustees of Woodcote village hall have denied reports on social media that over-70s may not enter the building due to coronavirus restrictions.
The building is open to all but special precautions must be taken for the over-70s or anyone else vulnerable.
21 September 2020
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
