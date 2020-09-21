Cyclist in riverside path plea

A WOMAN is calling for a new cycle path to be created in a riverside beauty spot in Henley.

Hannah Wilson says a route across Mill and Marsh Meadows is needed as the town council has banned cycling on the Thames towpath.

This followed an incident in the summer in which a council employee was struck by a speeding cyclist who then punched him in the face after coming off his machine.

Ms Wilson says the ban forces cyclists to use Reading Road, which is often congested.

She told a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee: “The ban has removed a safe and accessible cycle route between Henley and Shiplake which avoids Reading Road.

“At a time when more people are taking up cycling, I feel strongly that we should be encouraged to switch from cars to more environmentally friendly bikes on a long-term basis.

“As a long-term user of the towpath, I fully understand that at times it’s extremely busy and having cyclists and pedestrians on the same path can be a problem.

“Is it possible to consider instituting a separate path, further back from the river, for use by cyclists and possibly joggers?

“I believe this would encourage cycling and provide a safe alternative to the busy main road.”

Mayor Ken Arlett said the towpath was originally designed for horses to tow boats and should be regarded as a footpath, not a cycle tracks.

The town council’s transport study group was also working on proposals for two new cycle routes across the town, he said.