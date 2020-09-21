Prison in line for award for making inmates healthier

A WELLBEING course for inmates at HMP Huntercombe is in line for an award.

The course, which is run with the help of Care UK, is designed to help prisoners lose weight and reduce their risk of long-term health conditions.

The prison in Nuffield holds only adult men who are foreign nationals with varying levels of English language and literacy.

The course was introduced as a high proportion of the 400 inmates were found to have weight issues.

Out of the 160 men who have taken part so far, 75 per cent have lost weight and 21 per cent have lost five per cent of their total body weight.

Now the course has reached the finals of the Nursing Times awards. It is one of 12 finalists in the promoting patient self-management category.

Bethan Leach, the prison’s dietician, said: “We wanted to empower our residents to take an active role in their own wellbeing and put them in a much better position mentally and physically on their release.”

The 12-week course consists of reducing calorie intake, eating healthier meals and increasing the amount of exercise using apps such as Couch to 5k. Once the men finish the course, they continue to be offered support to maintain their healthy lifestyles.

Each new inmate undertakes the course as well those with an unhealthy body mass index.

Prison governor David Redhouse said: “Huntercombe is here to help men prepare for successful lives back in their country of origin.

“That success includes being able to live healthily, especially at this time of coronavirus.

“It is great that our healthcare colleagues have been so effective in supporting our men to get their weight down to what it should be.”

A Care UK spokeswoman said it hoped to roll out the course across the country, adding: “It wouldn’t have been possible without the prison’s support.”

The 30th annual Nursing Times awards will be held on October 14.

Ms Leach said: “If we win, it will be a tribute not only to the healthcare team’s hard work but also to the prison officers, the peer workers and the men who have committed to making their futures brighter and healthier.”