Volunteer hub plan

Monday, 21 September 2020

A PERMANENT community volunteering hub could be set up in Goring.

The team which ran the village’s telephone helpline during the coronavirus lockdown would like to know if there is any interest in setting up a more long-term arrangement.

The line, which was suppported by Goring Parish Council and the Q1 Foundation, dealt with complex cases which couldn’t be helped by Goring’s “street champions”.

It handled about 700 calls during the lockdown.

Now the line has been replaced with an answerphone service which will be checked occasionally.

However, organisers say some people still need ongoing support. There are patients still recovering from covid-19 but many public bodies which offer help are short of funds.

Karen Morton, who runs the service with Melanie Meads, said: “We had so many volunteers who had never done it before and they realised it has many benefits, coronavirus or no coronavirus.

“Things aren’t going to get any easier over the coming months and we’re going to need help more than ever for our friends and neighbours in the village.”

Anyone who can help should call (01491) 525639.

